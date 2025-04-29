Ukrainian woman with two children evacuated from Syria – DIU. PHOTO

As a result of a complex evacuation mission carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the instruction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian woman and her two children were rescued from the closed al-Roj camp in Syria.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Who was the evacuated woman?

According to the report, the evacuated woman was the last Ukrainian citizen who had been held for six years in a Kurdish camp in northeastern Syria, essentially as a captive.

She and her children are now on the territory of Ukraine, where they have been reunited with their family.

How many Ukrainian citizens were in the camp

A total of 89 Ukrainian citizens were held in the al-Roj camp, most of them women, including from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who had traveled to Syria for various reasons in search of a better life and found themselves in difficult circumstances.

"The women who were successfully evacuated from the Syrian camp mostly express regret over their decision to leave their native Ukraine," the Defence Intelligence stated.

The agency added that Ukraine has so far repatriated 14 women and 41 children from the al-Roj camp—these are all Ukrainian citizens who expressed a willingness to be evacuated.