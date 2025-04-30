Musk’s department discovered huge embezzlement and fraud. DOGE has save United States billions, - Trump

US President Donald Trump praised Elon Musk's DOGE department for uncovering numerous frauds. The cases have been transferred to the Ministry of Justice for trial.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, Trump said this in an interview with ABC, commenting on the work of DOGE under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk, which is authorized to fight "waste and fraud" in the federal government.

ABC's Moran asked the president whether DOGE, which has cut foreign food programs and medical research, had gone "too far, too fast, too recklessly."

Trump answered no, saying that DOGE had saved the country billions.

Read more: 30 thousand officials were laid off in Ukraine. This helps to save state budget, - Shmyhal

"We also found tremendous waste, fraud and abuse, as you know. We found a lot of fraud. There was a lot of fraud. There was fraud, and we put an end to it, and those people are going to suffer..." Trump assured.

In response to several questions about whether fraud cases had been referred to the Justice Department, Trump said: "Yes, there have been."

"So there have been fraud allegations as a result of DOGE?" - Moran asked Trump.

Trump replied: "Of course they were."