Group of enemy attack aircraft destroyed near Stara Mykolaivka - Khortytsia OSGT

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Kamianka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khortytsia OSGT.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy army unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation near Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

According to the Khortytsia unit, in the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Lypove, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Nove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks, preventing the situation from deteriorating.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupation forces near Verkhnekamianske and destroyed three motorcycles along with enemy attack aircraft with return fire.

It is also noted that on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the directions of Mayske, Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Diliivka. In the direction of Stara Mykolayivka, the enemy stormed and used a motorized vehicle. After being hit by fire, one assault group was destroyed along with its motorized vehicles, while the rest of the attackers retreated.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promen, Novoukrainka, Novotoretske, Oleksiivka, Novosergiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Troitske and Andriivka. In the vicinity of Lysivka and Novohrodivka, the defenders repelled an enemy assault, destroying a buggy with personnel. Our defenders repelled all the attacks, no losses of positions were incurred," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, Odradne and Vesele. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor's onslaught, eliminating the enemy's superior forces.