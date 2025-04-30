Trump must convince Putin to end war against Ukraine - Sikorski

US President Donald Trump must convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop his aggression against Ukraine. If he does, Ukraine will cease to exist.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports citing the Polish Foreign Ministry.

"Let me remind you that this war will end if Putin stops fighting. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will be the end of Ukraine. What needs to be done: Putin must be given reasons to end this catastrophic, criminal aggression. We will try to persuade President Trump to do so," the Polish diplomat emphasized.

