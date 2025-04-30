Russia starts building bridge to North Korea

The construction of a road bridge across the Tumanna River in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation has begun. It will connect Russia and the DPRK.

This is reported by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

The bridge, which is being built by a Sochi company, is expected to be completed in a year and a half.

Currently, only railroad and air service is available between Russia and the DPRK. It is believed that the new road bridge will "increase cargo traffic and develop passenger transportation."

The total length of the bridge crossing, including access roads, is 4.7 km. The length of the bridge itself is one kilometer. Of this, 424 meters are on the Russian side and 581 meters on the Korean side. The bridge is 7 meters wide and has two traffic lanes.

