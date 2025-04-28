ENG
News DPRK forces Cooperation between the DPRK and Russia
DPRK has officially announced deployment of troops to Russia, - media

DPRK officially confirms participation of its military in war against Ukraine

The DPRK has officially announced its sending of troops to Russia in accordance with the strategic partnership agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap.

It is noted that the deployment of troops took place on the "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in accordance with the mutual defence agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The confirmation of the deployment of troops in Russia comes a few months after thousands of North Korean troops were sent to Russia to take part in hostilities in the Kursk region.

Read more: Russia recognizes participation of DPRK troops in war against Ukraine

"The operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded," the DPRK Central Military Commission said.

Recently, the Russians for the first time recognised the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine, in particular in the fighting in the Kursk region.

