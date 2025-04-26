Russia recognizes participation of DPRK troops in war against Ukraine
For the first time, Russia has recognized the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine, in particular in the fighting in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Thus, during a report to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged completion of the operation in the Kursk region, Gerasimov praised the North Korean military of the DPRK.
"The DPRK military, acting side by side with the Russian military in the Kursk region, showed resilience and heroism," Gerasimov said.
Earlier it was reported that Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged complete liberation of the territory of the Kursk region.
