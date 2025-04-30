USA at UN: Russian strikes caused needless loss of life

The United States sharply criticised Russia's actions in Ukraine during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

This was reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

John Kelley, the US interim deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that Russian strikes had caused needless loss of life, including civilians.

At the same time, the American diplomat stressed that both sides have a chance to achieve a lasting peace. "It is up to the leaders of both these countries to decide whether peace is possible. If both sides are ready to end the war, the United States will fully support their path to a lasting peace," he added.

Read more: Ukraine in UN Security Council: We want peace like no other, but not at any cost