SBGS will not switch to corps-based structure – Demchenko

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) will not switch to a corps-based structure within the Defence Forces system.

This was stated by SBGS spokesperson Andrii Demchenko, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The transition to a corps structure applies to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard. However, the SBGS does not plan to form corps units, as we are a special-purpose law enforcement agency. That said, we will, of course, continue to operate under the command of military authorities as part of the Defence Forces of Ukraine," he said.

According to Demchenko, legally transferring the SBGS to a corps structure is not possible.

"It cannot be regulated by law in relation to a law enforcement agency," he added.

