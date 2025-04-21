Border guards did not observe any ceasefire on part of Russia. There were both shellings and assaults - SBGS

Despite the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian troops continued shelling and assaults on the northern border.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy continued to fire on Sumy and Kharkiv regions with cannon artillery, MLRS, and drones. We did not observe a ceasefire on the part of Russia. Along the frontline, where the SBGS units are located, the shelling continued from the first hours of the day when the ceasefire was supposed to be in place. Perhaps the enemy used less aviation, but we did not observe a complete ceasefire," said Demchenko.

According to him, in addition to shellings, the enemy resorted to assault actions in the areas where border guard units are on duty.

"In some areas, the enemy also tried to conduct assault attacks on the positions held by the border guard service. These were not even provocations, but targeted assault actions. We are talking about certain areas, but when it comes to the ceasefire, not only shellings, but also attempts to attack the positions of our soldiers were recorded," said Demchenko.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

Also the night before, Zelenskyy said that Russia had failed to keep its promise of silence on all major frontlines, but there were no air raids.