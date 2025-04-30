Number of cyberattacks on Russia in second half of 2024 increased by almost half

Experts have recorded a 48% increase in the number of Russian cyber operations in the second half of 2024 compared to the previous half of the year.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the analytical report "Russian Cyber Operations" H2'2024, prepared by specialists of the CERT-UA team, which operates as part of the State Center for Cyber Defense of the State Special Communications Service.

"The trends of the second half of 2024 include a 48% increase in the number of incidents compared to the previous half of the year. The CERT-UA team notes a significant increase in the complexity of attacks and the level of sensitivity of the objects they targeted," the statement said.

It is noted that Russian hackers are actively implementing automation, using supply chain attacks to penetrate through software vendors, and combining espionage and sabotage techniques.

The main vector of attacks is the collection of intelligence that could affect the operational situation at the front. In particular, the enemy targets situational awareness systems and specialized defense enterprises.

Analysts note that 2024 demonstrated the transition of Russia's cyber strategy to a new phase: larger, more complex, and better coordinated operations involving automated tools and a focus on the supply chain.

At the same time, it is noted that the increased level of cyber hygiene among Ukrainian organizations, improved mechanisms for early detection of threats, and expanded international cooperation have prevented a significant number of attacks at early stages.

