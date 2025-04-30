ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10274 visitors online
News
1 563 5

Grenade explosion in Chernihiv region store leaves one dead – National Police

grenade

An explosion occurred in a store in the Chernihiv region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Police.

"Today, April 30, police received a report about an explosion of an unidentified object (likely a hand grenade) in a store in the city of Horodnia, Chernihiv district," the police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.

See more: Man threw grenade at TCR and police during document check: National Police detains man in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Author: 

explosion (1521) grenade (84) police forces (1542) Chernihivska region (142) Chernihivskyy district (24) Horodnya (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 