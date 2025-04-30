Grenade explosion in Chernihiv region store leaves one dead – National Police
An explosion occurred in a store in the Chernihiv region, resulting in one fatality.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Police.
"Today, April 30, police received a report about an explosion of an unidentified object (likely a hand grenade) in a store in the city of Horodnia, Chernihiv district," the police said.
Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and two others injured in the blast.
