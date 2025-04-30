28,000 residents, including 193 children, live in the zone of active hostilities in Donetsk region

As of the end of April 2025, more than 280,600 civilians remained living in the government-controlled area of the Donetsk region. Among them are 21,468 children.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 28 thousand people live on the territory of the communities declared a zone of active hostilities. Children in this area live in the Lyman and Toretsk communities, with a total of 193 children.

In 8 settlements where the forced evacuation of families with children continues, 166 minors remain. In the village of Novoselivka of the Lyman community, 9 children remain, and in the village of Matyashevo of the Kryvyi Rih district, 3 children remain. In the settlements of the Dobropolye community, 154 children remain subject to forced evacuation with their families. Most of them are in the town of Bilytske - 99 children.

Watch more: Occupiers strike Dobropillia and Sloviansk: one injured, houses, vehicles, and mine facility damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Only 1 child remains in Vesele village of the Komar district, and 5 children in Shcherbynivka village of the Toretsk district.

It is reported that 30 children were evacuated over the past week. From the Lyman community - 2 children, from the Kryvyi Rih district- 1 child, from the Dobropil community - 27 children.

Also read: 207 children remain in the zone of forced evacuation in Donetsk region