Occupiers strike Dobropillia and Sloviansk: one injured, houses, vehicles, and mine facility damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 30 April, Russian troops attacked Dobropillia and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a mine building, a café, buses and cars were damaged as a result of a strike by four UAVs on Dobropillia. A fire broke out. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

In Sloviansk, another attack by Russian drones resulted in a large-scale fire in the private sector. 12 private residential buildings and 4 civilian cars were destroyed.

"While extinguishing the fires caused by enemy attacks, rescuers were forced to repeatedly suspend work due to repeated shelling. Despite the difficult conditions, the rescuers extinguished all the fires," the SES added.

