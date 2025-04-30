Enemy UAVs struck residential area in Pivdenne, Kharkiv region: 9 people were injured, including 5 children. PHOTOS
This morning, 30 April, Russian troops attacked the town of Pivdenne in Kharkiv region, injuring nine local residents, including children.
This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, in the morning, the occupiers fired several drones, previously "Geranium-2", at the Pivdenne municipal community. Structural elements of an apartment building, an unused building, and cars were on fire. An apartment building, private houses and cars were damaged.
As noted, four adults and five children aged 5 to 15 who were at home at the time of the shelling suffered an acute stress reaction. They were treated on the spot.
Police officers promptly arrived at the scene of the shelling and are providing assistance to citizens and documenting the consequences of the shelling. A criminal proceeding was opened over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password