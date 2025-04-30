1 157 2
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: number of victims increased to 45, including two children and pregnant woman
The number of victims of the evening drone strike on Kharkiv has increased to 45 people.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him:
▪️ 31 people suffered an acute stress reaction
▪️ 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity
▪️ 5 people were hospitalised
The victims include two children and a pregnant woman.
Thirteen emergency medical teams were deployed to help the victims in Kharkiv.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Kharkiv had been under attack by "Shaheds" since the evening: a multi-storey building was hit and many people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password