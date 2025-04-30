Prosecutor’s office showed aftermath of massive attack by "shaheds" on Kharkiv. VIDEO

On the evening of 29 April, Russians massively attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds", injuring 39 people.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed a video of the consequences of Russian strikes, Censor.NET reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, a nighttime drone attack caused large-scale fires and destruction in Kharkiv.

As a result of massive UAV strikes on Kharkiv, residential buildings, garages, infrastructure facilities were destroyed and cars were damaged. Ten fires broke out in different parts of the city.

Rescuers, medics, police, volunteers and utilities are working at the scene. They continue to extinguish the fires, clear the rubble and help the victims despite the risk of repeated attacks by the Russians.

