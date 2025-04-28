One person injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk district – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russians fired on Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region using various types of weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At around 2:00 a.m. on April 28, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupiansk and the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. In the city, private houses were damaged, while in the settlement, a garage cooperative and farm buildings were hit. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) for the attacks.

At 9:30 a.m., Russian forces launched airstrikes on Kupiansk, damaging houses and vehicles. During the inspection of an open area, an unexploded KAB-500 aerial bomb was discovered.

Read more: Aftermath of UAV attack on Cherkasy region: six injured, 117,000 consumers left without gas

At around 3:40 p.m., the Russian military shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery. A 65-year-old man was wounded. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

At about 4 p.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. An aerial munition hit a nine-story building.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region: three dead