Russian shelling kills one person in Novooosynove, Kupiansk district
On April 30, Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
A 54-year-old man was killed in the strike.
Private homes were also damaged in the village.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password