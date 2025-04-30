ENG
Russian shelling kills one person in Novooosynove, Kupiansk district

explosion

On April 30, Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 54-year-old man was killed in the strike.

Private homes were also damaged in the village.

