Russian strike on Kamianske on April 26: wounded woman dies in hospital

An 88-year-old woman who was injured on April 26 in Kamianske, Dnipro region, as a result of a Russian attack, has died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the woman suffered severe burns as a result of an enemy strike. All this time, doctors were fighting for her life. Unfortunately, it was cut short.

It is reported that this is the second victim of that attack on the city.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russian Federation attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: there are destructions in Kamianske (updated). Photo report

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, April 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked Kamianske, Dnipro region, with drones. The attack killed a man and injured four people - an 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition.