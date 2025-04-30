Unified Registry for Body Identification may be launched in Ukraine this year – Dobroserdov

This year, Ukraine may begin operating a Unified Registry for the Identification of Bodies (Remains), which will involve a wide range of experts and specialists.

This was stated by Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"We expect the center to start functioning this year," he said.

According to Dobroserdov, the project will involve a multidisciplinary team.

"Bodies are being repatriated in very poor condition, and it is indeed necessary to engage top-tier experts and specialists for proper identification. We understand that forensic institutions in the regions already have ongoing workloads. That’s why this idea was proposed over a year ago — and is now in the implementation phase," he noted.

He added that the initiative will involve forensic experts from the Ministry of Health, police officers (investigators, operatives, criminalists), and specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs' expert service. International experts and specialists from foreign organizations are also expected to take part.

