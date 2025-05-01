Russia cannot win this war. It’s time for Russians to face this reality, - Kellogg

Russia is not winning the war in Ukraine, as it has not had any significant successes recently. This war can only be ended through negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Special Representative Keith Kellogg on Fox News.

"Russia is not winning this war. Russia has not made any major advances in the last year and a half. They have not taken the city of Kyiv, the capital. They have not pushed to the west of the Dnipro River, which is the major obstacle. They have not taken Odesa. They've lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers and they haven't moved anything. It moves by metres, not by miles. And the Ukrainians are fighting on their own soil and fighting hard," Kellogg said.

Read more: Coming days will be critical for establishing peace in Ukraine - US State Department