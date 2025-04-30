Coming days will be critical for establishing peace in Ukraine - US State Department

The coming days will be crucial for a peaceful resolution of Russia's war against Ukraine. The United States expects real steps from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on the News Nation TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the next few days will be critical for establishing peace in Ukraine.

Bruce emphasized that the United States expects real steps from Russia, not statements, including an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

The State Department spokesperson commented on the proposal of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who said that Kyiv is ready to support the initiative with a truce now, without waiting for May 9.

"If these are truly humanitarian obligations, then why wait 10 days? It's not about what the US president and the secretary of state are asking for, it's about what we need to see in real action that shows that these parties, especially Putin, are serious about stopping the bloodshed," Bruce emphasized.

She added that now is not the time for symbolic statements, but the time of truth to assess the Kremlin's true intentions, as the United States expects Russia to demonstrate its readiness for peace not with words but with actions.

