Usyk addressed Trump: Open your eyes! Stop war without giving up our territories to Russia

Boxer Oleksandr Usyk calls on US President Donald Trump to stop the war in Ukraine without giving up Ukrainian territories to Russia.

He said this in an interview with American host Piers Morgan, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Thus, Usyk admitted that the transfer of Ukrainian territories to Russia is "complete nonsense", but added that there are "many disputable areas" between the countries.

"Our world lives by the truth. We have Ukraine. This, this and this belong to Ukraine. Why are you (Russia - Ed.) taking away my country? President Trump, please open your eyes," Usyk said.

The Ukrainian boxer also called on the US president to end the war in Ukraine.

"What would I want from Donald Trump? Please stop the war in Ukraine. Of course, without giving up the territory. This is my territory, this is the territory of my country, this is my people," the sportsman added.

Earlier, Trump said that Crimea would remain with Russia. US President Donald Trump has said that no one is asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory because the peninsula was lost "many years ago".

It was also reported that Zelenskyy had forgotten Usyk's belt, which he wanted to gift to Trump, in the White House after the dispute.