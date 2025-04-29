U.S. will withdraw from its role as mediator if no progress is made toward peace in Ukraine – State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia and Ukraine should present "concrete proposals" to end the war in the near future. Otherwise, Washington will abandon the role of mediator if there is no progress.

"Now is the time for both sides to present concrete proposals to end this conflict. The president [Donald Trump] will decide how we will proceed. If there is no progress, we will withdraw from our role as a mediator in this peace process," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, quoting Rubio.

The State Department spokeswoman declined to specify what timeframe this might mean, but added that it was a "very clear statement" from Rubio.

Later, Bruce added that the specific proposals in the statement are about "achieving a full, lasting ceasefire."

"Not a three-day one so we can celebrate something else. A full, lasting ceasefire and an end to the conflict," she added.

Earlier, Rubio said that this week would be "critical" for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and for Washington's participation as a mediator, but did not name a specific timeframe for making this decision.

