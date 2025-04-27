US Presidential Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrencies David Sachs believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want to sign a peace deal because he refuses to recognize Crimea as part of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua, Sachs said this during the All-Inn podcast.

He emphasized that Zelenskyy's perceptions of the situation on the battlefield are "completely unrealistic." He added that the Ukrainian president does not understand "where his support comes from."

See more: Zelenskyy held meetings with head of the Italian Episcopal Conference, D’Zuppi, and Vatican Secretary of State Parolin. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"My position is simple: if Zelenskyy refuses to see reality, let him look for new patrons. Let Starmer and Macron support him, they claim they can do it. But in reality, they can't, at least not enough," he said.

According to Sachs, Zelenskyy's giving up Crimea should be the easiest part of the deal, as the locals "want to be part of Russia." He said that Kyiv had already tried to retake the peninsula in the summer of 2023, but failed to break through the "Surovikin line."

Sachs also does not consider Russia to be a state that wants to change the international order. In his opinion, the United States fits this characterization better, and Moscow wants "security at its borders." According to him, the best option for America would be to build a European security architecture together with Russia.