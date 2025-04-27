Zelenskyy held meetings with head of the Italian Episcopal Conference, D’Zuppi, and Vatican Secretary of State Parolin. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Saturday, 26 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, in the Vatican. The Head of State also met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

"It is very important for us to be in Italy today and to unite with the whole world. We are grateful for the Vatican's assistance to Ukraine in the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia and the release of prisoners. This was one of the key topics during our meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy said that there are many Ukrainian children who have been abducted by Russia and are being held on its territory.

"The most important thing for our state is to return all our people, to bring more life back home to their loved ones. There are many children who are being held against their will in Russia. We want to return them home, and that is why we are once again turning to the Vatican for such assistance," the President said during his meeting with Zuppi.

The Head of State also met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

"During our conversation, we paid special attention to the path to a just and lasting peace and the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and Europe to establish a complete, unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the Holy See Secretary of State for supporting Ukraine's right to self-defence and the principle that peace cannot be imposed on a victim country.

"We hope that the Holy See will continue to help unite international efforts to achieve peace, return Ukrainian children deported by Russia and release prisoners," Zelenskyy added.

