Pope Francis was buried in St. Mary’s Basilica.. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis is buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

According to Censor.NET, citing Evropeiska Pravda, the Vatican reported this.

The private ceremony lasted about half an hour.

See more: Farewell to Pope Francis to be held on 26 April in St Peter’s Basilica - Reuters. PHOTOS

"The rite [of burial - ed.] took place in accordance with the prescriptions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of the persons listed in the relevant notification of the Bureau of Liturgical Celebrations and relatives of the late Pope, and ended at 13.30," the Vatican said in a statement.







After the funeral ceremony, a nine-day period of mourning begins.

At this time, cardinals from all over the world arrive at the Vatican to take part in a conclave, a closed meeting where a new pope is elected.