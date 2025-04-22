Farewell to Pope Francis to be held on 26 April in St Peter’s Basilica - Reuters. PHOTOS

The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, 26 April, at 10:00 local time (11:00 Kyiv time).

It was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

The funeral ceremony will be held in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Until the burial, the pontiff's body will be in the cathedral for public worship.

The Vatican also released the first official photos of Francis in the coffin.







Earlier it was reported that the pontiff is to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, contrary to the centuries-old tradition of burials in St Peter's Basilica. Thus, Francis will become the first pope in more than 100 years to be buried outside the Vatican.

Francis asked to be buried in a simple wooden coffin - unlike his predecessors, who were buried in the traditional three coffins made of cypress, lead and oak, the BBC reports.

The death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

It has been reported that Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Read more: Pope Francis dies of cerebral stroke - Vatican