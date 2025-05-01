Enemy does not reduce fire activity, number of artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes in south is constantly increasing - Defense Forces

Over the past day, April 30, Russian invaders attacked in the southern sector at the Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions. 349 enemy attacks were recorded using almost more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

According to Censor.net, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and towards Odradne, Shevchenko, and Bahatyry.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipilli sector yesterday.

In the Orikhivsk sector, occupational forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times near Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsk sector, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 500 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including barrage munitions of the Lancet type, and carried out about 240 UAV drops, using more than 320 rounds of ammunition.

Frontline settlements in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from FPV strikes.

The occupation forces conducted 7 air strikes against civilians and critical and social infrastructure, using 3 guided aerial bombs and 86 unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy continues to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at the frontline territories and settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Our air defense units destroyed 7 Shahed-136 UAVs.

