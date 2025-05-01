ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10371 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
1 714 5

Russians advance in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian advance in Donetsk region. What is known

Russian troops are making progress in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced in Berezivka, Nove, and near Novomykhailivka. The line of contact near Konstantinopil is being clarified," the statement said.

Also read: Russians occupied Sukha Balka, - DeepState

Березівка
Berezovka
Нове
Nove
Новомихайлівка
Novomykhailivka
Костянтинопіль
Konstantinopil

Author: 

Donetska region (3709) military actions (2322) Kramatorskyy district (206) Novomykhaylivka (1) Berezivka (2) Nove (6) DeepState (96)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 