Russians advance in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are making progress in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has advanced in Berezivka, Nove, and near Novomykhailivka. The line of contact near Konstantinopil is being clarified," the statement said.

