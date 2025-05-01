Bill on new sanctions against Russia has broad support in Senate - Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the majority of senators support a bill on new sanctions against Russia and high duties for countries that buy Russian oil, gas, and uranium unless Vladimir Putin starts serious negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Bloomberg reports.

Graham noted that he has the support of 72 colleagues for the bill. The sanctions would include a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, oil products, natural gas, or uranium, as well as a ban on US citizens buying Russian sovereign debt.

"I want the war to be ended through negotiations, fairly and justly. I think Trump is the best person to accomplish that goal, but these sanctions reflect the Senate's view that we see Russia as the main bad guy," the senator said.

Graham added that Putin "would be making a huge mistake if he tried to play with Trump, so this bill is a tool in President Trump's arsenal."

"When President Trump thinks we're at an impasse, expect action," he said.

Graham said that Putin would eventually have to choose between meeting with Trump and ending the war or "crushing" the Russian economy.

The day before, Trump suggested the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia. He also added that Russia's actions could make him more favorable to Ukraine.

