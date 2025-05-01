Trump administration approves first $50 million arms export to Ukraine through direct sales - media

The Donald Trump administration has informed Congress of its intention to allow the export of $50 million worth of defence products to Ukraine through direct commercial sales (DCS).

This was reported by the Kyiv Post, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

This includes exports of defence articles, including technical data, and defence services to Ukraine.

The authorisation, the first since Trump returned to the White House more than 100 days ago, comes just weeks after the administration suspended all Ukraine-related military aid, emphasising a new priority: using US influence to end the conflict through diplomacy rather than continued military support.

Colby Badwar, a security analyst at the Accurate Research Group, explained:

All DCSs are quiet; they are not publicly announced like foreign military sales. The news is that they (US arms sales) are continuing, despite the fact that everyone predicted that Trump would cut Ukraine off completely.

