Russians struck Kharkiv with "Molniya" drone twice (updated)
On the afternoon of 1 May, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"A hit by a Molniya UAV was recorded in the Kyiv district. It hit the ground near a garage co-operative. There were no casualties or damage," he said in a statement.
Later, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA, said that within two hours, the enemy had attacked Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with two "Molniya" UAVs.
"Emergency services are working at the site of the ‘arrivals’. At the moment, there are no casualties or damage. The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of Kharkiv. So do not ignore the alarm signals!" - he added.
