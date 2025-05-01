Day in Kharkiv region: one man killed, 13 people injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 30 April, Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, and Kharkiv districts were under occupants' fire. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy's strikes damaged private and multi-storey buildings, outbuildings and warehouses, trucks and cars, and a petrol station. There were fires.

Yesterday morning, Russian troops carried out several air strikes using Geranium-2 UAVs in the town of Pivdennyi, Kharkiv district. 10 private households, cars, a two-storey residential building, power lines, and a gas pipe were damaged. 13 people were injured, including children.

Russians shelled Novooosynove village in the Kupiansk district with artillery. A private household was damaged. A 54-year-old man died.

At around 11:30 p.m., an enemy attack drone attacked Kharkiv. A hit was recorded on a petrol station in the Kyiv district of the city. A fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Preliminary identification: the Russian army used a Molniya UAV in Kharkiv.

