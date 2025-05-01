Russian army is trying to land on Bugaz Island on Dnipro River and create bridgehead - Southern Defense Forces

Over the past few days, Russians have made several attempts to land on an island near the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy is trying to force the water barriers and has just opened a new direction, let's call it "new". The direction in which he has become more active and has made several attempts to land in the river zone in the past few days is south of the Dnipro island system. In the very south of the island, near the village of Kizomys, there is the island of Bugaz. There, the enemy is trying to land on this island, seize a foothold, and cross the Dnipro River from the south," said Voloshyn.

At the same time, the spokesman assured that the occupiers are not succeeding, and their attempts are currently in vain.

"The attempts look like, for example, the enemy is trying to cross some waterway, whether it is the Strait or the Dnipro River, using watercraft. The defense forces are destroyed. Well, if someone manages to survive on these islands, they play an impromptu "robinson" game there, when the enemy cannot take them away from there, delivers food, water, ammunition by drone, and in a few days there are cases when these Russian servicemen - the so-called robinsons - surrender or are destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he said.

According to Voloshyn, "these fighters serve for Russian propaganda when they say that this island or this bridgehead is already under their control."

"Such incidents happen quite often, but I want to assure you that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding this direction and trying to repel all enemy attempts to carry out such forays," the spokesman emphasized.