Ukrainian prisoners tortured in Luhansk region: four Russian torturers exposed, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to four former employees of the penal colony in Sukhodilsk who, after the occupation of Luhansk region, collaborated with the enemy and participated in the torture of Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

It was established that the perpetrators - Kyrylo Dolhopolov, who headed the so-called "operational department" of the colony, as well as his subordinates Leonid Rudenko, Mykola Tsvetkov and Roman Zankov - tortured the captured AFU soldiers with rubber batons and electric shocks in an attempt to force them to cooperate.

"As the investigation revealed, the ruscists set up a torture chamber on the basis of the seized institution, where they took Ukrainian soldiers captured during the fighting in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

The SSU investigators served the defendants suspicion notices in absentia under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons.

