Walking with child and correcting shelling: Russian agent detained in Zhytomyr region

A 22-year-old resident of Korosten, Zhytomyr region, who was correcting missile and drone attacks by Russian troops, has been detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, she went around the city and its surroundings and photographed the places of possible stay of Ukrainian defenders.

For conspiracy purposes, she made "raids" under the guise of walking with her 4-year-old child, whom she took to a local kindergarten "according to legend".

"In this way, the defendant tried to identify and pass on to the curator the geolocation of the reserve command posts and administrative buildings of the Defence Forces. She also spied on the directions of Ukrzaliznytsia freight trains, among which she hoped to spot military echelons," the statement said.

The SSU detained the agent, preventing her from passing intelligence to the aggressor.

At the same time, SSU officers took comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian facilities.

"The defendant came to the attention of the FSB when she was looking for ‘extra income’ on Telegram channels. She was recruited there by a Russian intelligence officer, who has already been identified by SІU cyber specialists. During the search, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee," they said.

The woman has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

