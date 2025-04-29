Over 120,000 faulty mortar shells for AFU: SSU detains executives of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU detains executives of a defense plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region that supplied faulty mortar shells to the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the agency's press service.

Meanwhile, Censor.NET sources say that among those detained are the director general of the defense plant, Leonid Shyman, and his first deputy, Oleksii Kyrychenko.

In addition to the heads of the state-owned enterprise, the former head of one of the military missions of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Shkurenko, and the head of the control group of the relevant unit, Yurii Yaresko, were detained.







The company was contracted to supply the military with bulk shipments of 120mm mortar shells.

However, the plant’s executives used substandard materials in production and carried out defective manufacturing processes, which led to failures in the ignition of the primary propellant primer and instability in the functioning of the entire propellant charge.

Those detained face up to 15 years in prison.

Faulty mortar shells supplied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mortar shells manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On 20 November, a video of mines manufactured by "Ukroboronprom" malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yuliia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was recalled from the frontline.

On December 6, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin told the Verkhovna Rada that out of millions of mines produced, the military had recorded only 417 cases of malfunction. Smetanin attributed the problems with mines to the quality of imported gunpowder.

On December 31, it became known that low-quality mortar shells had appeared in the units in the Vremivka direction, near Velyka Novosilka.

On January 9, 2025, Butusov stated that after the publication of the article about the faulty mortar shells, the 151st Brigade received quality ammunition.

The Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the soldiers of the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade did not receive low-quality mortar shells.