Enemy tried to bypass Pokrovsk from west. Enemy is currently trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region through Novopavlivka direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

An attempt by the Russian occupiers to bypass Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, from the west and cut the road to Pavlohrad was unsuccessful.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov.

He noted that for the first time in a while, Pokrovsk in Donetsk region "fell out of the top in terms of the intensity of fighting".

"The Russians are rather crawling into Dnipropetrovsk region through the south, through the Novopavlivka direction, as of now. This is specifically south of Pokrovsk, you can see it on the map. On the Pokrovsk direction itself, it was an attempt to bypass Pokrovsk from the west, first of all - in my opinion, it was an attempt to bypass from the west, not an attempt to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region, because there is not much point in breaking through to it. And it was an attempt to cut the road to Pavlohrad, and they failed there," Trehubov said.

He added that the peak of the fighting near Pokrovsk was in January-February, and in the first weeks of March the enemy retreated from Pokrovsk.

"This attempt to bypass Pokrovsk from the west was a complete failure. They put down an incredible number of people (Russians - ed.) there. In principle, the Pokrovsk operation is unique in that they have lost an incredible number of people there, as if they were not going to Pokrovsk, but 'to Berlin'. But they did not succeed at all. Well, they developed the control zone south of the city a little bit, but this is nothing," added the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit.

