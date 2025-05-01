Man charged after attempted abduction of 6-year-old girl in Kyiv region – police
Kyiv region police have filed charges against a taxi driver who attempted to abduct a six-year-old girl in the village of Byshiv on May 1.
This was reported by the police press service, Censor.NET informs.
According to law enforcement, the child was outside near a private residence when a Peugeot vehicle approached. A man exited the vehicle and forcibly placed the minor into the car. Fortunately, the girl managed to escape immediately.
Police detained the 39-year-old suspect in accordance with procedural law.
Under the procedural guidance of the Fastiv District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators have charged the suspect under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempt to commit a criminal offense) and Part 2 of Article 146 (unlawful imprisonment or abduction of a person) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The court has ordered that the suspect be held in custody without bail.
