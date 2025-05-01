Julie Davis appointed as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine (updated)

Julie Davis will serve as Acting Chargé d’Affaires until President Trump appoints a new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced the appointment during a press briefing on Thursday.

On behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador Davis will lead the U.S. Embassy’s cooperation with the government and people of Ukraine. In this role, she will work tirelessly to help end the war and the bloodshed, strengthen bilateral relations, and make both America and Ukraine safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

"Ambassador Davis is honored to serve as Chargé d’Affaires until the President appoints the next U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine," the press release states.

What is known about Julie Davis?

It is known that Davis is currently serving as the US Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus. Prior to her appointment, Julie Davis served as Special Envoy for Belarus in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Previously, Ms. Davis served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO.