Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine has been honor of my lifetime – Brink in farewell video. VIDEO

The outgoing US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink thanked her partners and team for their work in this position in a farewell video.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Brink's post on the X network.

"It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as US Ambassador to Ukraine at this critical moment in history. Thank you to all our partners and my team," she wrote.

In the video, the ambassador recalled how she arrived in Ukraine in May 2022 and stressed that in the early days, her mission was to help Ukraine stay free.

Brink said that during her three years in office, she and her team supported the Ukrainian army, reforms for EU accession, and the economy.

At the same time, she noted that the work is not over and the United States stands for a just and lasting peace.

Read more: Brink resigns over disagreements with Trump administration’s policies - FT

On 5 April, US Ambassador Bridget Brink commented on the attack on Kryvyi Rih, but did not mention Russia.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed by the US Embassy 's response to the strike on Kryvyi Rih: "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children."

On 10 April, the US State Department officially confirms that Bridget Brink is stepping down as US Ambassador to Ukraine.

On April 11, media outlets reported that Ambassador Brink had submitted her resignation amid growing political tensions with the administration of President Donald Trump.