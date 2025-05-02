Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea at night: residents reported massive attack. VIDEO

On the night of 2 May, explosions occurred in Sevastopol, Saky, Uhlove, Novofedorivka, Dzhankoi and Fedosiia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to local residents, there was a loud noise near the "Saky" airfield in Novofedorivka, which is under attack by drones. Local authorities claim that air defence forces are successfully shooting down the drones.

But locals are posting videos showing a column of smoke rising into the sky and flames breaking out.

The "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel reported an attack on the "Kacha" and "Belbek" airfields near Sevastopol. It also reported on possible attacks on Cape Tarkhankut and Yevpatoria.

A UAV attack on a missile base in the Hvardiiske area was also reported.

"In the last 15 minutes, there were several explosions from the direction of Krasne village, flashes were seen and a sound 20 seconds later in Hvardiiske," the statement said.

The so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that the Black Sea Fleet, in cooperation with air defence forces, was repelling a massive combined attack on Sevastopol over the sea near the city of Khersones, in the area of Sevastopol Bay, Kacha and Balaklava.

According to him, more than 10 UAVs have already been shot down over the sea.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that it had shot down 89 UAVs over the occupied peninsula and 23 drones over the Black Sea.

