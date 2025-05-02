10 946 74
Process of ending war in Ukraine has stopped - Vance
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that there is little likelihood of ending the war in Ukraine in the near future.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Fox News.
Reuters quoted Vance as saying that "everything now depends on the Russians and Ukrainians, who now know each other's conditions for peace."
Vance says that the responsibility for ending the war lies only with the Ukrainian and Russian sides. According to the US Vice President, the peace process is "not moving anywhere."
That is why he is convinced that "nothing will be completed in the near future."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password