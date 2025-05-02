Russian special services are preparing a series of terrorist attacks in the regions of Russia during the 9 May parades.

This is reported by InfromNapalm, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data obtained from HUMINT sources from the Russian Federation, the FSB was instructed at a fairly high level to organise demonstration terrorist attacks in several regions of the Russian Federation during the 9 May parades. At the same time, all efforts are being made to ensure that the parade in Moscow goes off without incident. But the regions are not only being left without cover, but are also planning to create several high-profile information occasions. Khabarovsk, Ulan-Ude and other regions are currently being considered for such operations.

The goal is to accuse Ukraine of indiscriminate attacks on civilian crowds, to disrupt US "peace initiatives", and to use these pretexts to mobilise additional resources from Russian regions. At the same time, at first they allegedly considered plans for such actions in Moscow itself, but later decided that the situation could get out of control, so they want to try in the regions, away from the federal centre," the statement said.

