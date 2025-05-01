The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the return of Ukraine to its internationally recognized 1991 borders is out of the question.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

"Russia will never allow the restoration of Ukraine within its 1991 borders," the Foreign Ministry declared.

"It is absolutely clear that behind the futile and unfounded claims by the Kyiv regime and its Western backers for the so-called restoration of Ukraine within its 1991 borders lies a cannibalistic instinct to eradicate everything Russian. Naturally, Russia will never allow such a scenario to be realized," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that if Germany supplies Taurus missiles to Ukraine, any strike on Russian targets using them would be viewed as Germany’s participation in the conflict on Ukraine’s side, and warned of consequences.