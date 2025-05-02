Trump declares 8 May as Day of US Victory in World War II and 11 November as Day of Victory in World War I

President Donald Trump said that the United States will celebrate the US Victory Day in World War II on 8 May.

He announced this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I," he said.

Trump noted that the United States won both wars.

"Nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything - That's because we don't have leaders anymore that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!" - he concluded.

