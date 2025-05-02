Russia continues assault on Vovchansk: enemy suffers losses, but does not abandon attempts to break through - State Security Service of Ukraine

The Russian army does not stop attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv region is the direction of the town of Vovchansk. The enemy continues to storm the positions of border guards and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is preceded by massive shelling to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders and weaken our defense so that assault groups can enter the battle in the future," noted Demchenko.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that despite the enemy's activity, the occupants are not achieving significant success in this area, neither in the Kharkiv nor in the Sumy regions.

The SBGS spokesman also said that Russia continues to amass forces in the Kursk region. These reserves are currently being used to form small assault groups that are involved in hostilities in the Sumy region.

