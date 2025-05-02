ENG
Enemy attacks on Kherson region leave one dead, two injured

Aftermath of shelling in Kherson region

On May 2, Russian forces shelled Kherson and the village of Stanislav in Kherson region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to the statement, Russian troops carried out renewed attacks on settlements in Kherson region throughout the day, using artillery and various types of drones.

As of 5:00 p.m., one person has been confirmed dead and two civilians wounded.

At 10:40 a.m., a 34-year-old man was killed in Stanislav following an FPV drone strike.

At 1:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked civilian vehicles in a parking lot near a supermarket in Kherson using an FPV drone. Two men, aged 52 and 60, were injured as a result.

